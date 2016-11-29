Ole Miss continues pursuit of George County receiver Tyrese Fryfogle

George County senior receiver Tyrese Fryfogle is showing patience on making a college choice despite continuing to receive attention from Ole Miss.
The athletic wideout made the trek to Oxford Saturday for the Egg Bowl and a member of the Ole Miss staff followed up with an in-house visit with Fryfogle and his family on Monday.
Fryfogle left Oxford impressed despite Mississippi State's 55-20 beating of the Rebels.
“It was great, a great environment,” Fryfogle said. “I love it up there. The score didn't turn out like I thought it would, but other than that it was great.”
Fryfogle is the son of former Ole Miss football player Trey Fryfogle, who was a receiver for the Rebels from 2000-02.
With a huge senior campaign, Tyrese helped George County (7-5) make the playoffs this year for the first time since 2007. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver caught 89 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Tyrese, who was named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team as a junior, is set to participate in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game on Dec. 10 in Montgomery, Ala.
He received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss on July 22 shortly after receiving his first offer from Idaho. South Carolina, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech are among the other programs who have shown interest.
Ole Miss receivers coach Grant Heard, a teammate of Trey Fryfogle at Ole Miss in 2000, visited with the Fryfogles on Monday.
“Coach Heard, he wants me to commit, go ahead and announce it,” Tyrese said. “I'm just waiting, making sure I'm 100 percent sure.”
Tyrese describes Ole Miss as his “top school,” but he wants to see who else may show interest in the coming weeks.
“I'm just going to let it play out for a while and see what happens,” he said. “I'm going to play in the all-star game and there are supposed to be schools there. I'm just waiting to see what happens.”
Tyrese, who opted not to play basketball this season at George County, said he hopes to get early playing time on the collegiate level.
“That's a big thing,” he said. “Ole Miss always plays freshman receivers and they had two play as freshmen this year (Van Jefferson and A.J. Brown).”
Tyrese also likes the idea of catching passes from a young, talented quarterback in Shea Patterson, who played the final three games of the season for Ole Miss as a freshman after senior Chad Kelly had a season-ending knee injury.
“He's great,” Tyrese said. “I think he's going to be real special next year and for years to come. He played the last three games and did awesome.”
