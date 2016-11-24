Burnett’s 21 leads balanced Ole Miss past Montana

Deandre Burnett hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final two minutes and finished with 21 points and Ole Miss held off Montana for an 86-81 win on Thursday night.
Cullen Neal added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, Terence Davis scored 18 points, and Sebastian Saiz had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Sayeed Pridgett led Montana (1-5) with 19 points. Ahmaad Rorie added 18 points and Jack Lopez scored 17.
Ole Miss led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half, taking a 62-44 lead on Saiz’s traditional 3-point play. Montana got as close as 81-76 in the final minute. However, Lopez missed a 3-pointer that would have pulled the Grizzlies within one possession, and the Rebels converted at the free throw line over the final 30 seconds to seal it.
Ole Miss led by 12 at halftime after building a 14-point lead in the first half, thanks primarily to the 3-point shooting of Neal and Davis, each of whom hit three treys in the opening 20 minutes.
