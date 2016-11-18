Burnett scores 41 as Ole Miss holds off Oral Roberts in OT

Deandre Burnett scored a career-high 41 points, and Mississippi pulled away in overtime to hold off Oral Roberts 95-88 Friday on the opening day of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Terence Davis added 13 points, and Sebastian Saiz and Rasheed Brooks had 11 each for the Rebels (3-0), who had to rally from a five-point deficit in regulation.
Mississippi trailed 79-74 with 1:20 remaining when Burnett scored five unanswered points, capped by a 3-pointer with 33.4 seconds remaining to tie the score.
“It just shows how resilient this team is,” said Burnett, whose previous career best (23 points) was set a week ago against Tennessee-Martin. “It shows we can battle, and be resilient down the stretch. We fix a couple things, and we'll be pretty good.”
