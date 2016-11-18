‘Blunts with Chad Kelly,’ Snapchat photo reads

A photo that appeared to show injured Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly with marijuana surfaced on social media Thursday night.
In the Snapchat photo, Kelly is at a table with what appears to be a baggy of marijuana.
Though it’s not entirely clear what Kelly himself is doing when the photo was snapped, it is captioned “Blunts with Chad Kelly.”
Barstool Sports, which posted the photo to Twitter, helpfully added, “Swag Kelly is rehabbing like a pro.”
Swag Kelly is rehabbing like a pro pic.twitter.com/EknqQA4rpc— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 18, 2016
The senior is out for the rest of the season, his college career over, after tearing an ACL in the Rebels’ victory over Georgia Southern two weeks ago.
Before being injured he threw this season for an SEC-leading 2,758 yards and 19 touchdowns. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior and led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State.
Recreational marijuana is legal in eight states and medical marijuana is legal in 26. Both those lists grew after referendums passed on election day. Mississippi isn’t on either list.
And Kelly has been in trouble before. He started his college career as Clemson before being kicked out of the program for conduct detrimental to the team. He played one season at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Ole Miss and being named starter. He also had to be restrained at his younger brother’s high school football game in Buffalo when a fight broke out on on the field after a late hit on his brother, according to the Clarion-Ledger. He apologized and faced no consequences at Ole Miss.
Ole Miss told the Clation-Ledger it had no immediate comment on the latest incident.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments