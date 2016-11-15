Time announced for Egg Bowl kickoff

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will hit the gridiron at 2:30 p.m. for the Egg Bowl on Nov. 26.
The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
The game, which could have bowl game implications for Ole Miss, will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
The Rebels (5-5, 2-4) have won three of the last four games and two in a row in the rivalry that began in 1901. Mississippi State is 4-6, 2-4 in the SEC.
It became known as the Battle for the Golden Egg (or Egg Bowl) in 1927.
Ole Miss leads the series 63-43-6.
