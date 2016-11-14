Report: Steelers’ Senquez Golson suffers setback, out for ‘16 season

Former Ole Miss and Pascagoula football star Senquez Golson will reportedly miss a second consecutive season to start his NFL career.
Golson told Chris Bradford of the Beaver County (Pa.) Times that he has suffered a setback in his recovery from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that he suffered in August.
Senquez Golson said he had setback with foot. Had been hoping to return this season, but that's not going to happen.— Chris Bradford (@BCTBradford) November 14, 2016
This means the cornerback is unlikely to play a down for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
Golson was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Steelers following an outstanding 2014 senior season with the Rebels. He set a school record with 10 interceptions.
He missed the 2015 campaign in Pittsburgh with a shoulder injury.
