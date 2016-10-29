Chad Kelly’s record-breaking performance not enough for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

No. 15 Auburn and Ole Miss were headed in different directions going into Saturday night’s game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Tigers had won four straight and climbed all the way to 15th in the nation, while the Rebels were losers of two straight.
Saturday’s showdown went down to the fourth quarter, with Auburn pulling out the action-packed 40-29 victory to keep the teams on their current trajectories.
Ole Miss built a narrow 22-20 halftime lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Chad Kelly to Evan Engram, a 26-yard touchdown pass to DaMarkus Lodge and field goals of 20, 49 and 26 yards.
Auburn’s first-half scores came on a 41-yard run by Kamryn Pettway, a 1-yard run by Kerryon Johnson and field goals from 45 and 32 yards by Daniel Carlson.
Auburn took a 27-22 lead late in the third quarter on a 15-yard pass from Sean White to Jalen Harris. Ole Miss responded with a 10-yard pass-and-catch from Kelly to Damore’ea Stringfellow to regain the lead 29-27. Carlson converted another field goal from 30 yards to put Auburn ahead 30-29 with 12:25 remaining in the game.
Carlson extended Auburn’s lead with 8:13 remaining on a 47-yard field goal.
Following an interception by Kelly, Johnson put the game out of reach at 5:58 with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone.
Kelly completed 36 of 59 passes for three touchdowns and a school record 465 yards, passing Archie Manning’s mark of 436 against Alabama in 1969.
Ole Miss will host Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. Saturday. Vanderbilt will travel to Auburn.
