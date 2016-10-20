Ole Miss, AD Ross Bjork announce four-year contract extension

Ole Miss announced on Thursday that athletic director Ross Bjork has agreed to a four-year contract extension through June 30, 2020.
Bjork has also been given the title of vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
“Athletics serves an important role at our university as our ‘front porch’ — capturing the hearts and minds of people and bringing them to campus so that they can experience the full richness of our great university,” Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said in a press release. “Athletics has played a big role in elevating the Ole Miss brand to its strongest point in school history.
“The success of our athletics program is unprecedented and is directly attributable to Ross’ leadership. Naming him as the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics will continue that momentum. I expect under Ross’ leadership that athletics will continue to be an integral part of our growth and increased visibility.”
According to the release, Ole Miss is the fifth SEC school to give its athletic director the vice chancellor designation.
Ole Miss’ athletic budget has increased from $57 million to $105.5 million since Bjork was hired from Western Kentucky in 2012.
Ole Miss’ request to give Bjork the additional title was approved Thursday by the Board of Trustees of the State Institutions for Higher Learning.
According to the release, senior executive associate athletic director for external relations Stephen Ponder has been promoted to deputy athletic director.
The announcement comes as the Ole Miss football program is in the midst of a lengthy NCAA investigation. The school’s women’s basketball and track programs are on the tail end of NCAA sanctions.
