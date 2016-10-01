Ole Miss piles on late against Memphis

No. 16 Ole Miss built an early 20-point lead on visiting Memphis on Saturday and held on to win 48-28.
Backup quarterback Jason Pelleron saw plenty of playing time and made the most of his chances, rushing for scores of 1 and 3 yards.
Ole Miss’ defense also got in on the scoring as Zedrick Woods returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Quarterback Chad Kelly connected with Evan Engram in the third quarter for a 12-yard touchdown and finished with 361 yards.
Eugene Brazely scored on runs of 6 and 32 yards, with his second score putting the game on ice. He finished with a team-high 124 yards rushing. Akeem Judd tacked on 108 yards on the ground.
Kicker Gary Wunderlich converted field goal attempts of 32 and 23 yards.
Memphis scoring
Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson rushed for two short touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards and threw for 343 yards, but he also threw three interceptions.
Anthony Miller and Doroland Dorceus also scored on runs of 7 and 11 yards respectively.
