A reporter asked a Mississippi State fan how he made it to Omaha. His answer has folks rolling.

He said it with a straight face, but it's still hard to fathom how one Mississippi State baseball fan made his way onto a segment for a TV station's news broadcast.

WLBT-TV in Jackson aired a piece that allowed Bulldog fans a chance to explain the hardship they had to go through to make the trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

The piece was originally produced by KMTV in Omaha. The station's reporter, Megan Stewart, approached Terry Powell (at least that's the name he gave her) to hear his story.

What followed was truly absurd.

Y’all. This Mississippi State fan’s description of the sacrifices his family made so he could be in Omaha. You just have to listen. pic.twitter.com/4qCweFDxPS — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 20, 2018

“The sacrifices that we personally made to be here are incredible,” Powell said. “My wife's boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to afford me the opportunity to be here. But they get alone time and I get a chance to be in Omaha.”

He's joking, obviously.

This all begs the question: Was KMTV in on the fun or not?

My guess is that Stewart and the station's producers decided to embrace a silly moment that has a chance to go viral.

I'm also guessing Powell is not a man lacking in jokes. Once he had a camera in his face, he couldn't pass up an opportunity to drop a one-liner. If you go on Google, there are a fair amount of “My wife's boyfriend" jokes.

I'll give props to Powell for his audacity, but fewer points for originality.

Mississippi State is one win away from clinching a spot in the title series. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Oregon State-North Carolina at 2 p.m. Friday.

Between the Rally Banana and the awful jokes, Mississippi State fans are living it up in Omaha.