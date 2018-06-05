Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington was chosen by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in the MLB Draft.
Mississippi State

He's played for East Central, MSU and the USA. He now has a shot at the big leagues.

June 05, 2018 12:49 PM

Former East Central baseball star Konnor Pilkington had his named called early on the second day of the MLB Draft.

The Mississippi State junior left-hander was chosen in the third round Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox, making him the 81st overall selection.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Pilkington is 2-6 with a 4.61 ERA in 16 starts for the Bulldogs this season. He has 97 strikeouts and 30 walks in 91 2/3 innings.

Pilkington drew an invitation to join USA Baseball's Collegiate National team last summer. He performed well against international competition with a 2.65 ERA.

The lefty was projected as high as a first-round selection entering the 2018 campaign, but his numbers lagged somewhat this year after going 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 17 starts last year.

Pilkington has a fastball that has reached 97 miles per hour.

Mississippi State (35-26) will travel to take on Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first game of a Super Regional series. The Bulldogs advanced in the NCAA tournament after rallying for four consecutive wins to take the Tallahassee Regional.

The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma 8-1 on Monday to clinch the regional.

Mississippi State's Konnor Pilkington picked up the 5-4 win over Illinois-Chicago in the Hattiesburg Regional. Patrick Mageepmagee@sunherald.com

