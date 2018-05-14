New Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead will be at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi on Tuesday for a Road Dawgs Tour event.
Mississippi State

Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead leads Road Dawgs Tour into Biloxi on Tuesday

By Sun Herald

May 14, 2018 05:02 PM

New Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead will headline the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour as it makes a stop Tuesday night at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

The annual fan-friendly event and celebration of MSU Athletics is a collaboration by the MSU Bulldog Club, MSU Alumni Association and local alumni chapters.

Moorhead, who was named MSU’s 33rd head football coach, welcomes a talented roster back from a squad that finished 2017 ranked No. 19 nationally. The 2016 and 2017 National Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Moorhead played a pivot role during stops at Penn State, Fordham, Connecticut and Akron.

Women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer, the 2017-18 National Coach of the Year, as well as athletic director John Cohen will be on hand to speak and meet with fans.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $5 per student (ages 11-18), free for children age 10 and younger.

You can buy tickets here: https://roaddawgsbiloxi2018.eventbrite.com.

