Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead leads Road Dawgs Tour into Biloxi on Tuesday

New Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead will headline the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour as it makes a stop Tuesday night at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.
The annual fan-friendly event and celebration of MSU Athletics is a collaboration by the MSU Bulldog Club, MSU Alumni Association and local alumni chapters.
Moorhead, who was named MSU’s 33rd head football coach, welcomes a talented roster back from a squad that finished 2017 ranked No. 19 nationally. The 2016 and 2017 National Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Moorhead played a pivot role during stops at Penn State, Fordham, Connecticut and Akron.
Women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer, the 2017-18 National Coach of the Year, as well as athletic director John Cohen will be on hand to speak and meet with fans.
Tickets are $20 per adult, $5 per student (ages 11-18), free for children age 10 and younger.
You can buy tickets here: https://roaddawgsbiloxi2018.eventbrite.com.
Comments