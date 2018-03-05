Mississippi State fans Crystal and Drew Thomas, from Ackerman, celebrate a MSU touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Starkville, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. Cowbells will reportedly not be allowed at Mississippi State’s newly rennovated Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State fans Crystal and Drew Thomas, from Ackerman, celebrate a MSU touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Starkville, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. Cowbells will reportedly not be allowed at Mississippi State’s newly rennovated Dudy Noble Field. Jim Lytle AP

Mississippi State

Cowbells are banned from Mississippi State’s new baseball stadium, but will rule be enforced?

By Patrick Ochs

March 05, 2018 06:36 PM

Mississippi State hit a sour note with much of its fan base Monday morning when it announced policies for the newly renovated Dudy Noble Field .

A snazzy infographic did not mention cowbells, but when asked specifically about the MSU tradition, the baseball team’s Twitter account said “cowbells will not be permitted inside the #NewDude.”

Lets just say it didn’t go over well with the Bulldog faithful.

As tends to happen with social media, many of the replies that followed were a combination of angry and/or hilarious GIFs.

A sampling of said replies:

Clarion-Ledger reporter Will Sammon bravely brought reason — and, really, common sense — to the social media masses as best he could.

So, are cowbells technically not allowed at the newly renovated stadium? Yes. Will the rule actually be enforced? Eh ...

Mississippi State (6-5) opened the season on an 11-game road trip to ensure the mega stadium renovation would be complete. MSU will christen the “New Dude” Tuesday with a home game against New Mexico State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Patrick Ochs

