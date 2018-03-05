Cowbells are banned from Mississippi State’s new baseball stadium, but will rule be enforced?

Mississippi State hit a sour note with much of its fan base Monday morning when it announced policies for the newly renovated Dudy Noble Field .
A snazzy infographic did not mention cowbells, but when asked specifically about the MSU tradition, the baseball team’s Twitter account said “cowbells will not be permitted inside the #NewDude.”
Lets just say it didn’t go over well with the Bulldog faithful.
As tends to happen with social media, many of the replies that followed were a combination of angry and/or hilarious GIFs.
A sampling of said replies:
Problem solved pic.twitter.com/89zLxptGhb— Hayden Camp (@hayden_camp) March 5, 2018
Checking to see if this is a fake account— Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) March 5, 2018
Clarion-Ledger reporter Will Sammon bravely brought reason — and, really, common sense — to the social media masses as best he could.
re the cowbells at new Dudy Noble: after doing some quick research and talking to some folks, they've always been "prohibited" but don't expect it to be enforced or for anyone to take a cowbell from you if you bring it.— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 5, 2018
in other words, relax.
So, are cowbells technically not allowed at the newly renovated stadium? Yes. Will the rule actually be enforced? Eh ...
Mississippi State (6-5) opened the season on an 11-game road trip to ensure the mega stadium renovation would be complete. MSU will christen the “New Dude” Tuesday with a home game against New Mexico State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
