Mississippi State has found its next football coach, according to reports

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead looks on during NCAA college football practice in State College, Pa. Moorhead was a successful FCS head coach at Fordham before being lured to Happy Valley by James Franklin. His first season with Penn State was a rousing success. According to multiple reports Moorhead has been hired at Mississippi State to lead its football program. He replaces Dan Mullen, who was recently hired by Florida. Joe Hermitt AP