Florida hires Dan Mullen as its next football coach

Florida named Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen its next football coach.
The Gators will announce the hiring later Sunday evening as Mullen replaces Jim McElwain, who was fired last month. Various media reports, including the Clarion Ledger and Orlando Sentinel, announced the hiring.
Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Florida contacted Mullen on Friday following the Bulldogs’ 31-28 loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and a decision is expected Sunday.
According to the Clarion Ledger, MSU has a coaches meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mullen has two connections to Florida. Former MSU Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is the Gators’ Athletic Director. Mullen was also the Gators’ offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008 under Urban Meyer. During that span, Mullen also worked with eventual Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow at Florida. He was a part of two national title teams in 2006 and 2008.
At MSU, Mullen has a 69-46 record and helped developed Conerly Trophy winning quarterback Dak Prescott, now a starter with the Dallas Cowboys. Three years ago, MSU spent five weeks ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.
