MSU’s Mullen will speak at Mississippi Bowl banquet

By James Jones

November 16, 2017 03:52 PM

Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen will be the guest speaker at the Mississippi Bowl Banquet on Dec. 1 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Hospitality Resort Management Center located on the Biloxi-Gulfport city limits.

Mullen also spoke at the event in 2013.

In 2008, Mullen became MSU’s 32nd coach. The Bulldogs will be playing in their eighth consecutive bowl game. He is the second-winningest coach in school history and is the SEC’s second-longest tenured coach.

Three years ago, Mullen won the Maxwell Football Club National Coach of the Year and Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year awards in 2014. That season saw Mississippi State make the fastest ascent from unranked to No. 1 in history.

Top-ranked East Mississippi (10-1) faces No. 2 Arizona Western (9-0) for the NJCAA national title in Mississippi Bowl X at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

