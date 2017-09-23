Can the Bulldogs keep momentum going for a win over the (Georgia) Bulldogs? What you need to know

Mississippi State (3-0) is riding high after a convincing 37-7 home win Sept. 16 against LSY. The Bulldogs moved to 17 in the AP Poll and a win Saturday could give them a spot in the Top 10.
And all that stand between the Bulldogs and a crack at the Top 10 is a victory over the 11th-ranked Bulldogs of Georgia. Mississippi State travels to Athens on Saturday to face an undefeated Georgia team.
Mississippi State has beat it’s first three opponents by at least 30 points. However, Odd Sharks has Georgia as a 3-point favorite.
“"It's a big challenge for us this week after coming off a big home win last week over a Top 15 team,” Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen said Monday. “One of the great things about the SEC, unlike just about every other conference, is usually when you get a big-time win over a top 15 team, you load up and play a team ranked even higher the next week.”
“We get to do that this week, going on the road to Georgia and playing a top team in the SEC East. It crosses over every year; but this year, it looks like we're going to end up playing the top two teams in the East, Georgia and Kentucky. We've got this tough challenge right now, going on the road playing in a tough environment against an excellent football team.”
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
How to watch online: WatchESPN
Odds : Georgia is a 3-point favorite
