Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen and the Bulldogs announced their 2018 football schedule on Tuesday.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State announces 2018 football schedule

Sun Herald

September 19, 2017 3:19 PM

The first matchup between Mississippi State and Florida in Starkville since 2009 and a non-conference road game at Big 12 foe Kansas State make up the 2018 Bulldog football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will host seven home games in Davis Wade Stadium, including a season-opener against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 1. The following week on Sept. 8, MSU and Kansas State meet in Manhattan, Kansas, for the first time since Oct. 1, 1977. The Bulldogs close a stretch of three straight non-conference games to open the year with UL-Lafayette on Sept. 15.

MSU takes on Florida (Sept. 29) and Auburn (Oct. 6) in back-to-back home SEC weekends in Davis Wade. Following an Oct. 13 open date, State travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Oct. 20 in what will be the latest meeting between the two teams since Nov. 10, 2012.

Three out of the last five games on the slate will be in Davis Wade, including the home finale on Nov. 17 against Arkansas. The Bulldogs get Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 10, and they close the year with the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Nov. 22 in Oxford.

The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 1. It will be the 27th edition of the game and the 25th in the city of Atlanta.

Mississippi State schedule

Sept. 1 Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 8 at Kansas State

Sept. 15 Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 22 at Kentucky

Sept. 29 Florida

Oct. 6 Auburn

Oct. 20 at LSU

Oct. 27 Texas A&M

Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 10 at Alabama

Nov. 17 Arkansas

Nov. 22 at Ole Miss

