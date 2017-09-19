Mississippi State announces 2018 football schedule

The first matchup between Mississippi State and Florida in Starkville since 2009 and a non-conference road game at Big 12 foe Kansas State make up the 2018 Bulldog football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will host seven home games in Davis Wade Stadium, including a season-opener against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 1. The following week on Sept. 8, MSU and Kansas State meet in Manhattan, Kansas, for the first time since Oct. 1, 1977. The Bulldogs close a stretch of three straight non-conference games to open the year with UL-Lafayette on Sept. 15.
MSU takes on Florida (Sept. 29) and Auburn (Oct. 6) in back-to-back home SEC weekends in Davis Wade. Following an Oct. 13 open date, State travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Oct. 20 in what will be the latest meeting between the two teams since Nov. 10, 2012.
Three out of the last five games on the slate will be in Davis Wade, including the home finale on Nov. 17 against Arkansas. The Bulldogs get Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 10, and they close the year with the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Nov. 22 in Oxford.
The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 1. It will be the 27th edition of the game and the 25th in the city of Atlanta.
Mississippi State schedule
Sept. 1 Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 8 at Kansas State
Sept. 15 Louisiana-Lafayette
Sept. 22 at Kentucky
Sept. 29 Florida
Oct. 6 Auburn
Oct. 20 at LSU
Oct. 27 Texas A&M
Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech
Nov. 10 at Alabama
Nov. 17 Arkansas
Nov. 22 at Ole Miss
Comments