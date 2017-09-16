How to watch tonight’s match up of undefeated LSU at undefeated Mississippi State

Mississippi State (2-0) opens SEC play tonight against Western Division foes LSU. The Tigers are also 2-0. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
This will make 111 times the Bulldogs and Tigers have faced off against each other. The last three meetings were won by five points or less with all being decided in the final two minutes. LSU won in 2016 23-20 in Baton Rouge.
LSU has won 28 of the last 32 meetings.
“SEC Nation” did their morning broadcast Saturday live from Starkville.
Stark Vegas might not be a big city, but it sure is a good one! And they love their football! #RingThemCowbells #secnation pic.twitter.com/SxdqCH5l3H— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 16, 2017
Viewing information
The game will be televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) calling the action. Live streaming video is available via the Watch ESPN app and WatchESPN.com.
Radio broadcasts
Tigers fans can listen to the game on WWL on 870 and 1350 AM and 105.3 FM.
Bulldogs fans can hear the action in South Mississippi on WPMO on 1580 /AM and by downloading the free Tunein Radio app.
Odds
Oddshark.com has LSU as -7.5 favorites.
