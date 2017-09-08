Jones County Junior College adds Mississippi State’s Myles Gentry to staff

Jones County Junior College announced Friday that former Gulfport and Mississippi State pitcher Myles Gentry has been named an assistant coach.
After graduating from GHS, Gentry pitched for the Bulldogs from 2013-12015, compiling a career record of 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA. He appeared in 48 games over that span, striking out 55 against 29 walks in 65 innings.
One of the highlights of Gentry’s collegiate career came when he was a freshman and helped lead the Bulldogs through the College World Series to a runner-up finish.
Gentry also pitched for the Wareham Gatemen of the historic Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2014.
“Myles has been someone I’ve followed during his playing career at Mississippi State,” JCJC head coach Chris Kirtland said in a release. “His baseball experience and pedigree are top notch. We are very happy to add someone of his caliber to this coaching staff.
“Coach Gentry has pitched in the SEC, the Cape Cod League and on the biggest stage in Omaha at the College World Series. These experiences create a wealth of knowledge for him to influence our team in a very positive way.”
Gentry, who graduated from MSU with a degree in kinesiology, sports studies, will work closely with former Bulldog and current JCJC pitching coach Wes Thigpen.
