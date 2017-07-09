It’s time for college football — here’s the schedule for SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days begin the countdown to the upcoming college football season that starts on Labor Day weekend.
The four-day event begins at 11:35 a.m. Monday, September 4, and runs through 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. The SEC Network will televise all 14 league coaches and their three players speaking to the media.
Mississippi State University Coach Dan Mullen, wide receiver Donald Gray, linebacker Dez Harris and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin will appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Rankin is a former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout.
Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze will be joined by quarterback Shea Patterson, offensive lineman Javon Patterson and defensive tackle Breeland Speaks at 9:05 a.m. Thursday.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and three Tigers — tailback Derrius Guice, wide receiver D.J. Chark and defensive tackle Christian LaCouture — will speak at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The media will also predict the East and West Division champions as well as its preseason All-SEC team this week.
Here’s a schedule for the other teams and their players:
Monday
▪ 11:35 a.m: Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and QB Austin Allen, OL Frank Ragnow, DB Kevin Richardson.
▪ 2:30 p.m.: Tennessee coach Butch Jones and DB Emmanuel Mosley, OL Jashon Robertson, DL Kendal Vickers.
Tuesday
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, LB Roquan Smith.
▪ 9:05 a.m. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and DB Oren Burks, QB Kyle Shurmur, RB Ralph Webb.
▪ 1 p.m.: Florida coach Jim McElwain and DB Duke Dawson, DB Marcell Harris, OL Martez Ivey.
Wednesday
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Alabama coach Nick Saban and OL Bradley Bozeman, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Calvin Ridley.
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Missouri coach Barry Odom and LB Eric Beisel, QB Drew Lock, WR J'Mon Moore.
▪ 1 p.m.: Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin and WR Christian Kirk, OL Koda Martin, DB Armani Watts.
▪ 1 p.m. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and DB Mike Edwards, QB Stephen Johnson, LB Courtney Love.
Thursday
▪ 9:05 a.m.: Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and PK Daniel Carlson, DB Tray Matthews, OL Braden Smith
▪ 9:05 a.m. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Deebo Samuel.
