Brewers call up former Mississippi State hurler Brandon Woodruff

UPDATE: Brandon Woodruff was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday’s game due to what the Brewers described as “right hamstring tightness.”
Former Mississippi State and Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will get his chance in the big leagues.
Woodruff will make the start for the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is 6-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 starts this season with the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
Woodruff had a breakout season in 2016 while splitting time between Double-A Biloxi and Advanced-A Brevard County (Fla.). He went a combined 14-9 with a 2.68 ERA in 28 starts to become the Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Woodruff led minor league baseball in strikeouts in 2016 with 173 in 158 innings. He has 60 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings this season for Colorado Springs.
Woodruff had to overcome adversity during his outstanding 2016 season after his brother, Blake, died in a four-wheeler accident in his hometown of Wheeler in July of last year.
The Brewers (33-31) are in first place in the National League Central Division with a 1.5-game lead on the Chicago Cubs (31-32).
Woodruff becomes the 58th former Mississippi State player to reach the majors.
Welcome to The Show, @B_Woody24, who was promoted from Triple-A @skysox today and has arrived in St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/tAw7u6PYAF— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 13, 2017
