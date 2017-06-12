Mississippi State's Brent Rooker celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Southern Miss during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5 at Pete Taylor Park.
Mississippi State's Brent Rooker celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Southern Miss during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5 at Pete Taylor Park. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
June 12, 2017 9:51 PM

Twins select Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker in MLB Draft

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Mississippi State redshirt junior Brent Rooker was made the 35th overall selection of the MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The first baseman from Germantown, Tenn., was also picked by the Twins last season, but in the 38th round.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Rooker earned the triple crown in the SEC this season, batting .387 with 23 homers and 82 RBIs.

Rooker could soon make an appearance at MGM Park considering the Chattanooga Lookouts are the Double-A Twins affiliate and a member of the Southern League along with the Biloxi Shuckers.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

