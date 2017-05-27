Arkansas eliminates Mississippi State from SEC Tournament

Mississippi State saw its run in the SEC Tournament come to end with a 9-2 loss to Arkansas Friday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
For Arkansas (41-16), the pitching duo of Blaine Knight (8-4) and Jake Reindl held the Bulldogs (36-24) to five total hits and lone runs in the second and seventh innings.
MSU starter Jacob Billingsley (1-3) gave the Bulldogs another strong start with five-plus innings of work. Billingsley allowed three hits and three runs (all earned), with five walks and five strikeouts. Trey Jolly and Parker Ford were both needed to help complete the sixth inning. Trysten Barlow pitched in relief, while Brent Rooker got the final out becoming the Bulldogs’ 20thpitcher this season.
The Bulldogs scored in the second inning when Hunter Stovall and Biloxi’s Cody Brown got things started with back-to-back hits. An error scored the run.
MSU was held at bay from there until Brown hit his seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning. Brown finished with two of the Bulldogs’ five hits.
Jax Biggers had three of Arkansas’ 10 hits. Dominic Fletcher broke the tie with a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs will find out their postseason destination with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Comments