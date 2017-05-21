LSU completes sweep over Mississippi State

For Mississippi State fans, a lengthy rain delay meant the celebration went on for quite some time.
However, the Diamond Dawgs could not add a victory to the gala.
In its final game at the present Dudy Noble Field, No. 8 MSU dropped an 11-7 decision to No. 5 LSU Saturday in the final game of a three-game Southeastern Conference series and the final game of the 2017 regular season.
With the victory, LSU (39-17, 21-9) completed the series sweep. The Tigers won the Western Division title and a share of the overall conference title with Florida. The Bulldogs (34-22, 17-13) lost their fifth straight conference game.
LSU started the scoring with four runs in the second inning. The big blow was a two-run home run by Beau Jordan.
MSU ( came back with two scores in the home half of the inning. After Hunter Vansau doubled and Luke Alexander walked, Ryan Gridley brought both home with a two-run double. A strikeout ended the threat with the Bulldogs stranding a pair.
The Bulldogs pulled even an inning later. Biloxi’s Cody Brown drew a leadoff walk and Hunter Stovall followed with his first home run – a two-run shot to left field.
LSU took the lead for good in the fourth inning on an RBI-single by Gregg Deichmann. The Tigers stretched the lead with another score in the fifth inning and three more scores in the sixth inning.
