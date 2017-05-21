Cody Brown, Mississippi State
Cody Brown, Mississippi State Biloxi
Cody Brown, Mississippi State Biloxi

Mississippi State

May 21, 2017 5:51 PM

LSU completes sweep over Mississippi State

Sun Herald

For Mississippi State fans, a lengthy rain delay meant the celebration went on for quite some time.

However, the Diamond Dawgs could not add a victory to the gala.

In its final game at the present Dudy Noble Field, No. 8 MSU dropped an 11-7 decision to No. 5 LSU Saturday in the final game of a three-game Southeastern Conference series and the final game of the 2017 regular season.

With the victory, LSU (39-17, 21-9) completed the series sweep. The Tigers won the Western Division title and a share of the overall conference title with Florida. The Bulldogs (34-22, 17-13) lost their fifth straight conference game.

LSU started the scoring with four runs in the second inning. The big blow was a two-run home run by Beau Jordan.

MSU ( came back with two scores in the home half of the inning. After Hunter Vansau doubled and Luke Alexander walked, Ryan Gridley brought both home with a two-run double. A strikeout ended the threat with the Bulldogs stranding a pair.

The Bulldogs pulled even an inning later. Biloxi’s Cody Brown drew a leadoff walk and Hunter Stovall followed with his first home run – a two-run shot to left field.

LSU took the lead for good in the fourth inning on an RBI-single by Gregg Deichmann. The Tigers stretched the lead with another score in the fifth inning and three more scores in the sixth inning.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints 1:24

Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints
Storm topples tree in Gulfport 0:55

Storm topples tree in Gulfport
Gulfport workers stand arrow sign up 0:51

Gulfport workers stand arrow sign up

View More Video

Sports Videos