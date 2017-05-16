Mississippi State jumps on board with young George County star

George County rising sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made it a Magnolia State trifecta Tuesday, receiving an offer from Mississippi State to add to his Ole Miss and Southern Miss offers.
MSU cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, a Pascagoula legend, was the man who gave him the offer.
“It’s a good feeling, especially being an in-state school,” Jackson said. “I’ve got offers from Southern Miss, Ole Miss and MSU. That’s a goal I’ve been working hard for.”
Jackson said that he doesn’t have one in-state program that he’s always cheered for and has no favorite in his recruitment to this point.
“I’ve favored all three, but I’ve never had a favorite,” Jackson said.
The MSU offer gives him three from SEC programs, joining Auburn and the rival Rebels.
Jackson’s other FBS offers offers are South Alabama, Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette, which offered him before he played a down of high school football.
Florida State and LSU have also shown increased interest in Jackson in recent weeks.
Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound rising sophomore who had a huge freshman campaign in Lucedale last season. He had 60 tackles total, including 30 for negative yardage.
Jackson, who also sees time at fullback, first impressed ULL head coach Mark Hudspeth during a summer camp in Ocean Springs last year. Hudspeth offered him on the spot.
“He really played well beyond his years,” George County coach Matt Caldwell said of Jackson during his freshman year. “He did a really good job for us stepping in as a 14-year-old freshman in (Class) 6A. To not just be a good player, but to be a dominant force on the defensive line was pretty impressive.”
Jackson plans to take his time on making a decision, but he said Tuesday that he’s open to committing by the end of his junior year.
Comments