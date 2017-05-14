Ole Miss overtakes Texas A&M; Mississippi State falls at Georgia

In the final regular season game of the 2017 season at Swayze Field, Ole Miss led from start to finish to surge past No. 19 Texas A&M 6-3.
The Rebels (31-21, 13-14 SEC) scored two runs in the first, and a three-run eighth ended up being crucial to the Mother’s Day victory.
With the win, Ole Miss secured its fifth victorious series over a ranked team this season. The Rebels also finished the 2017 regular season home slate with an impressive 24-8 record.
Ryan Olenek and Will Golsan recorded three hits apiece, while combining for three of the team’s six runs. Team captains Tate Blackman and Colby Bortles hit home runs in the eighth to give the Rebels a comfortable lead. Blackman belted his ninth of the season. Bortles produced his team-leading 10th blast in what could end up being his final at-bat at Swayze Field. Freshman Cooper Johnson went 2-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup.
Making his 13th start of the season, David Parkinson (6-3) went six innings and allowed just one run to go along with five strikeouts to get the win. After completing the sixth, the junior southpaw handed the ball to Will Stokes who came out ready as he kept the Aggies (35-17, 15-12 SEC) off the scoreboard. Dallas Woolfolk pitched the final two innings to earn his second save of the weekend.
Texas A&M leadoff hitter Nick Choruby went 3-for-5 to lead the visitors at the plate, while six other Aggies recorded hits. Jorge Gutierrez added a pinch-hit home run in the ninth. On the mound, starter Stephen Kolek (3-3) allowed three runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings.
Georgia 4, No. 6 Mississippi State 1: No. 6 Mississippi State could not recover from a two-run homer in the first inning by Georgia in the final game of a three-game SEC series at Foley Field.
Entering the final weekend of conference play, MSU (33-19, 17-10) remains in second place in the Western Division.
“Today was a frustrating day for us,” head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “Georgia had the big home run in the first inning. (Michael Curry) was the one batter we didn’t want to hurt us and the pitch was mislocated. Georgia played us the best defensively that any team has the entire season. We hit a ton of balls hard and didn’t have anything to show for it. When you give up four runs in this league on a Sunday, you need to win the game.”
A two-run home run by Curry in the first inning was the big blow and would be enough for the home team. The homestanding Bulldogs then added two insurance scores in the seventh inning. For a second straight day, the lone MSU tally came in the eighth inning.
Jacob Billingsley (1-2) drew the start but was lifted with one out in the first. Cole Gordon followed with four innings of scoreless relief. Riley Self, Spencer Price, Trysten Barlow and Trey Jolly also pitched with Self and Price being touched for a run apiece.
Chase Adkins (6-6) threw six innings, allowing five hits and no runs with two strikeouts and two walks. Drew Moody worked UGA (20-30, 9-13) out of a tight spot in the eighth inning and threw the ninth inning for his second save.
MSU scored in the eighth inning when Cody Brown walked and Hunter Vansau singled. Elijah MacNamee followed with a sacrifice fly but the Bulldogs got no more. MSU went down in order in the ninth inning
