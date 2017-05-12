Dak Prescott gets first bobblehead figure — but it’s not in his Cowboys uniform

It’s a rite of passage for any big time play maker in the NFL — and now, Dallas Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot have been forever immortalized.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday unveiled bobblehead figures of the Cowboys duo. The bobbleheads are limited editions and are available online for $40. The figures are limited to 2017 pieces.
"We’re excited to release these bobbleheads featuring two of the most dynamic NFL players,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in a press release. “Both had amazing college careers, and given their highly successful rookie seasons, we thought bobbleheads in their college uniforms would be a great collectible for all of their fans.”
But there is a catch, at least for Cowboys fan — the Dak and Zeke figures are only available in their college uniforms, Mississippi State and Ohio State, respectively.
Prescott, a native of Louisiana, was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was thrust into the national spotlight when Cowboys quarterback was injured. Prescott started every game in the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. The Cowboys finished the season with a 13-3 record, losing to the New York Giants twice and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.
Elliott was drafted by the Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In high school, Elliott was a three-sport star in football, basketball and track, and also played baseball at John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri. In 2015, Elliott led the Buckeyes to the National Championship, rushing for 246 yards on 36 carries and scoring four touchdowns in the National Championship Game, where the Buckeyes beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 42-35 in the playoffs.
The bobbehead is not the first action figure for Prescott and Elliot. Both are featured as the Lego-like OYO series. Elliot was featured in McFarland’s NFL Madden Ultimate Team Series.
