Long Beach native to start NFL career in Sunshine state

Former Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown will start his NFL career in the NFC South
The Long Beach native agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. In Tampa, he joins Wiggins’ Justin Evans, Tampa’s second-round pick.
Brown wasn’t selected in the three-day, seven-round draft.
“I'm just ready to play some football and kind of start preparing,” Brown told The Sun Herald this week.
Brown had a solid career at Mississippi State. He made 299 career tackles, along with 21 TFLs and five interceptions.
Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen believes Brown can make an NFL roster next season. Mullen spoke at the Road Dawgs’ tour on Wednesday at the Biloxi’s Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum.
“He’s a guy who knows it’s all about what he does when he gets there,” Mullen said. “He’s going to get an opportunity at a training camp and he’s going to have to go take advantage of that opportunity and make the most of it.”
Brown was the Sun Herald’s player of the year in 2012.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments