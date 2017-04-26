Mississippi State bullish about future at Biloxi's Road Dawgs event

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 0:56 Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 0:48 Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Mississippi State University basketball coach Vic Schaefer praises Harrison Central’s Jazzmun Holmes and West Harrison’s Ameshya Williams and football coach Dan Mullen talks about Ocean Springs’ Austin Williams and Pascagoula’s James Jackson during the #RoadDawgs2017 Tour in Biloxi. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com