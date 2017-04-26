Mississippi State bullish about future at Biloxi's Road Dawgs event

Vic Schaefer and Dan Mullen were all smiles as they waded through the capacity crowd at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi on Wednesday.
The kickoff to the annual Road Dawgs Tour, Mississippi State brought both the women's basketball coach fresh off of a run to the NCAA Tournament and the football coach, who just reclaimed the Golden Egg Trophy for Starkville. Men's basketball coach Ben Howland and athletic director John Cohen were also among the school's dignitaries on the Coast.
“We've been smiling for the last several months and will continue until kickoff next year,” Mullen told media before addressing the maroon-and-white clad audience. “Definitely smile through Thanksgiving, at least, having that trophy in our possession.”
Twenty-four days ago Schaefer's Bulldogs were playing for the school's first national championship. While MSU ultimately came up short, Schaefer fondly reflected on his team's accomplishment.
“We lost four special seniors, but we have a good group back,” he said. “You know what? We're going to load up and try to do it again.”
The Coast will have a direct impact on MSU's ability to remain in the national title picture in 2018 as Harrison Central's Jazzmun Holmes and West Harrison's Ameshya Williams move from reserve roles to fixtures in the lineup.
“I'm excited about those kids,” Schaefer said. “I met with the team today and I told those two in particular I was going to the Coast tonight and I'm going to brag and be as proud as a papa can be. They're two really special young ladies. They have done a heck of a job for us.”
Holmes averaged more than 11 minutes a game and scored at a 2.6-point clip. She was also second on the team with 98 assists.
As for Williams, she averaged five minutes, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 points.
“I'm just going to tell y'all, that kid is really going to impact our team next year,” he said. “Right now she's the only four player I have on the roster. I don't think it would matter who else I have. She's going to be able to step in and really contribute.”
More Coast Dawgs
Mullen's Bulldogs also have several former Coast standouts in former Ocean Springs receiver Austin Williams and Pascagoula lineman James Jackson. Both were members of MSU's 2017 signing class who graduated high school early to jumpstart their collegiate careers this spring in Starkville.
“They came in early and got to get a spring under their belt, which will help give them an opportunity to get on the field this year for us,” Mullen said. “... As they get into the summer and are learning and developing, they have a the opportunity to take a big step forward this summer and into training camp.”
Draft memories
This time a year ago, Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott entered the draft unsure of his future. He knew he'd be drafted, but when? And perhaps more importantly, where?
Prescott ended up falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round. He went on to throw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie.
“I remember calling him and saying your time will come and when you get there it's about what you do with your opportunity,” Mullen said. “The day he got drafted I had a lot of conversations with the Dallas Cowboys and their coaching staff and organization. I called him and said I put myself out there and told them what you can do. Go make us proud.
“I'll tell you what, he has made us all proud with what he's been able to accomplish. It's not surprising with the type of player and character he has that he's developed the way he has this year.”
Long Beach's Richie Brown is hopeful to hear his named called sometime during this weekend's NFL Draft. While Brown is likely a late-round selection, Mullen sees some similarities in Brown's situation compared to Prescott's.
“He's a guy who knows it's all about what he does when he gets there," Mullen said. "He's going to get an opportunity at a training camp and he's going to have to go take advantage of that opportunity and make the most of it.”
The Road Dawgs Tour rolls on Thursday with stops in Olive Branch and Greenville. MSU will travel to Birmingham on May 16 before wrapping up the trip July 17 in Jackson.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments