Road Dawgs Tour kicks off in Biloxi on Wednesday

Mississippi State fans who can’t make it up to Starkville regularly are in luck.
The Bulldogs are bringing the Maroon and White to South Mississippi.
The annual Road Dawgs Tour will hit Biloxi on Wednesday to kick off this year’s swing through the fan base’s hotbeds.
This year’s event will be hosted at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. A social and buffet will open at 6 p.m., with the night’s programming beginning at 7 p.m.
Fresh off of a run to the NCAA Tournament championship game, MSU women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer will headline this year’s tour. He’ll be joined by football coach Dan Mullen, men’s basketball coach Ben Howland and athletic director John Cohen.
The Coast has been good to Mississippi State athletics. In recent years former South Mississippi standouts Ameshya Williams (West Harrison), Jazzmun Holmes (Harrison Central), Richie Brown (Long Beach), Brad Wall (Ocean Springs), Cody Brown (Biloxi) and Konnor Pilkington (East Central) have all littered MSU rosters and played pivotal roles in the school’s success. A handful of current Coast prep standouts are also committed to the Bulldogs, including St. Martin’s Daphane White and Hancock’s Landon Jordan.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free. RSVP by calling Jeff Ellis at 228-697-4347, Jade Ferguson at 601-503-4217, or emailing CoastDawgs@gmail.com.
