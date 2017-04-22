No. 11 Mississippi State narrowly sweeps Alabama

No. 11 Mississippi State perfected its use of the rally cap Friday night/Saturday morning.
In the longest game of the season, MSU erased a 5-0 deficit with a nine-run sixth inning and then erased a three-run extra-inning deficit to knock off Alabama 13-12 in a 13-inning SEC baseball game at Dudy Noble Field.
That contest was the second part of a doubleheader. In the opener, MSU erased a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 victory.
Mississippi State 4, Alabama 3: The Bulldogs (28-14, 13-5) erased a 3-0 deficit to win the opening game of Friday’s doubleheader.
MSU scored once in the third inning, twice in the fourth inning and once in the fifth inning before turning things over to the bullpen.
Peyton Plumlee (5-1) earned the win. Riley Self struck out four in 1 2/3 innings to earn his first save of the season.
Biloxi’s Cody Brown had three hits, while Tanner Poole, Hunter Stovall and Jake Mangum each had two hits.
Mississippi State 13, Alabama 12: MSU erased a 5-0 deficit by scoring nine times in the sixth inning. The bullpen could not hold things as the Crimson Tide rallied to tie with two runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
MSU was actually no-hit through five innings before collecting seven hits in the sixth inning.
Stovall started things with a double. Josh Mangum followed with an RBI-single. Ryan Gridley walked and Cody Brown had an RBI-double. Elijah MacNamee ripped a two-run single. Dustin Skelton tied things with an RBI-double.
The Bulldogs then grabbed the lead on a two-run home run by Luke Alexander. Tanner Poole would then be hit by pitch and Stovall reached on a fielding error. Mangum followed with an RBI-single, while another error scored the inning’s final run.
Alabama built a 12-9 lead by scoring three times in the top half of the 11th inning.
MSU had the answer. Brent Rooker, Gridley and Hunter Vansau had singles to load the bases.
A wild pitch scored one run. Dustin Skelton followed with a sacrifice fly. A dropped pop up on the infield allowed the Bulldogs to score the game-tying run.
In the 13th inning, the Bulldogs got three walks to load the bases. Alexander then sent the folks home happy with a game-winning hit.
The Bulldogs finished with 15 hits. Mangum, Skelton, Alexander, Stovall and Tanner Poole each had two hits. Alexander finished with three RBIs.
Brant Blaylock (1-0) threw 2 2/3 innings of one-hit scoreless relief to get the win.
Comments