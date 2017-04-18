Mississippi State will kick off Road Dawgs Tour in Biloxi

Mississippi State fans living along the Gulf Coast won’t have to wait long to see their favorite Bulldog coaches up close.
MSU announced Monday that its annual Road Dawgs Tour will kick off April 26 in Biloxi at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with a social and buffet, while the actual program begins at 7 p.m.
This year’s guest speakers will include new athletic director John Cohen, men’s basketball coach Ben Howland and football coach Dan Mullen. Fresh off of his run to the NCAA Tournament Championship Game, MSU will also bring women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer. The Golden Egg trophy and the NCAA Final Four regional championship trophy will also be swinging by South Mississippi.
Mullen is 61-42 in eight seasons at MSU and is fresh off of victories in the Egg Bowl and a narrow St. Petersburg Bowl. Looking ahead, Mullen will have several Coast players bolstering his lineup, including James Jackson of Pascagoula, Austin Williams and Brad Wall of Ocean Springs and Harrison Central’s Lashard Durr. Both Jackson and Williams are freshmen who enrolled in school early to get a jump start on their college careers. Durr played quite a bit in 2016 after transferring from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Wall saw playing time as a kickoff specialist in seven games last season.
Schaefer’s Bulldogs also boast some Coast flavor with Jazzmun Holmes from HCHS and West Harrison’s Ameshya Williams playing reserve roles this season.
Howland just concluded his second season at MSU and is still looking to get the Bulldogs over the hump. He’s 30-33 in two seasons in Starkville.
Tickets for the Road Dawgs event are $15 for adults and $5 for students 13-18. Children 12 and under are free.
For more information, contact Jeff Ellis at 228-697-4347, Jade Ferguson at 601-503-4217 or email CoastDawgs@gmail.com.
Other stops on the tour this year will include Olive Branch and Greenvile in April 27, Birmingham on May 16, and Jackson on July 18.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
