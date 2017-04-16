South Carolina tops Mississippi State to avoid sweep

South Carolina used a five-run eighth inning to take down Mississippi State 6-1 on Sunday to avoid the sweep in Columbia, S.C.
The game was tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, but MSU (25-13, 10-5) was forced to use four different pitchers in the inning. South Carolina had four hits and two walks to break open a tight game.
Three-hole hitter Ryan Gridley had the best day at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Biloxi's Cody Brown finished 1-for-4 at the plate for MSU. His batting average now sits at .315.
Trysten Barlow (0-2) took the loss for MSU, giving up two earned runs on a hit and a walk in 1/3 of an inning.
MSU starting pitcher Jacob Billingsley lasted five innings, giving up no runs on three hits. He struck out six and walked none.
Josh Reagan (4-1) was the winning pitcher for South Carolina, throwing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
L.T. Tolbert led South Carolina (22-13, 8-7) at the plate, going 2-for-4 fwith two RBIs.
