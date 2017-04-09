Mississippi State, Ole Miss each pull off impressive sweeps

STARKVILLE No. 22 Mississippi State won its third straight SEC baseball series by taking a 10-6 victory against No. 13 Kentucky in the final game of Super Bulldog Weekend played before a crowd of 8,082 at Dudy Noble Field on Sunday.
With the win, MSU (22-12) moves into a three-way tie with Auburn and Arkansas for first place in the Western Division standings. Kentucky is in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Division. All four teams are 8-4 in league play.
“This was a phenomenal weekend,” MSU coach Andy Cannizaro said. “I am proud at how well our kids battled. They just weren’t going to take ‘no’ today. The atmosphere was great. The crowds were great. I am really proud at how hard we competed. Sunday is will over skill in this league. We showed great will and determination.”
Junior right-hander Trey Jolly (1-1) threw 5.1 innings of relief. Jolly allowed three hits and a run (earned), while also having streak of 12 straight retired batters. His relief stint proved huge as the Bulldogs rallied from a 4-1 deficit.
Jake Mangum was touched for seven hits and four runs (all earned) in a two-inning start. Trysten Barlow and Jacob Barton followed Jolly, while Spencer Price worked the Bulldogs out of a tight spot in the eighth inning and finished with three strikeouts for his 10th save.
Offensively the Bulldogs followed 13 hits from Saturday with 14 hits on Sunday.Elijah MacNamee led the way with three hits. Jake Mangum, Ryan Gridley, Biloxi’s Cody Brown and Hunter Stovall each added multiple hits.
Ole Miss 8, Alabama 2: Will Golsan had two hits, including a homer and finished with three RBI as the Rebels completed a sweep over Alabama at Swayze Field.
Tate Blackman, whose walk-off solo homer gave the Rebels a 5-4 win Saturday, added three hits and a two-run double for the Rebels (20-12, 6-6 in SEC).
Ryan Rolison went 5.2 innings to get the win, striking out seven for the Rebels.
Ole Miss visits Southern Miss at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park.
