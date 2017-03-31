Mississippi State

March 31, 2017 11:30 PM

Mississippi State pulls off stunning upset of No. 1 UConn

By James Jones

Mississippi State pulled off the biggest upset in women’s college basketball history Friday night.

Morgan William’s jumper at the buzzer in overtime lifted Mississippi State past UConn 66-64 Friday night, snapping UConn’s record-111 game winning streak.

Mississippi State (34-4) advances to face South Carolina for the national title at 5 p.m. Sunday night in Dallas.

William hit a 15-footer to cap it, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.

Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points – the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.

Two former Sun Herald girls’ basketball players of the year — Harrison Central’s Jazzmun Holmes and Ameshya Williams of West Harrison- are on MSU's team.

Mississippi State

