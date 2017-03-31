Mississippi State pulls off stunning upset of No. 1 UConn

Mississippi State pulled off the biggest upset in women’s college basketball history Friday night.
Morgan William’s jumper at the buzzer in overtime lifted Mississippi State past UConn 66-64 Friday night, snapping UConn’s record-111 game winning streak.
Mississippi State (34-4) advances to face South Carolina for the national title at 5 p.m. Sunday night in Dallas.
William hit a 15-footer to cap it, moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a flagrant 1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.
Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points – the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.
Two former Sun Herald girls’ basketball players of the year — Harrison Central’s Jazzmun Holmes and Ameshya Williams of West Harrison- are on MSU's team.
Comments