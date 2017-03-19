Mississippi State falls at Arkansas; Ole Miss overtakes Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Mississippi State dropped the final game of its SEC baseball series Sunday, falling 6-1 to Arkansas at Baum Stadium.
The Bulldogs were held to one run in two of the three losses in the series.
Arkansas built a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Razorbacks scored on a sacrifice fly, passed ball and infield hit.
Jake Arledge added an RBI-single in the fourth inning as the Razorbacks (17-4, 3-0 SEC) stretched the lead to 4-0.
The Bulldogs (12-9, 0-3) got on the board in the sixth inning on Brent Rooker's team-best sixth home run of the season.
Arkansas then tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to ease to the victory.
MSU, coached by Andy Cannizaro, finished with six hits and stranded five base runners. Rooker had two hits.
Arkansas finished with 11 hits. Carson Shaddy had two hits and two RBIs. Jax Biggers and Jordan McFarland each added two hits.
Jake Mangum (1-1) drew his second start on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mangum was lifted after a pair of hits and a walk to start the third inning. Mangum allowed two hits and three runs (all earned), with two walks and no strikeouts.
Six other Bulldog pitchers followed to the mound. The best bullpen was done by Riley Self, who allowed three hits and a run in two innings of work.
Josh Alberius (1-3) pitched 4.2 innings to earn the win for the Razorbacks. Dominic Taccolini pitched the final four innings for his first save.
No. 14 Ole Miss 10, No. 15 Vanderbilt 8: The Rebels scored three runs in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep over Vanderbilt.
Colby Bortles’ solo homer tied the game at 8-8. Chase Cockrell’s RBI double put the Rebels up by one. Nick Fortes’ RBI single ended the scoring for Ole Miss.
Dallas Woolfork got the win in relief, pitching two innings.
