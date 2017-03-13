Mississippi State women host Troy to begin NCAA Tourney

The Mississippi State women will take on No. 15 seed Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.
MSU is the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Region, the NCAA announced on Monday.
The other two teams in the Starkville subregional are No. 7 DePaul and No. 10 Northern Illinois. They will play at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs pieced together one of the best regular seasons in program history and they'll now look to follow that up with a lengthy postseason run. Fourth-year head coach Vic Schaefer has led MSU to the most single-season wins in school history with a record of 29-4.
MSU last played in the SEC title game on March 5, losing 59-49 to South Carolina.
Junior Victoria Vivians leads MSU, averaging 16.4 points a game. She's also averaging 4.2 rebounds.
MSU features a pair of Coast products:
Former Harrison Central star Jazzmun Holmes, a sophomore, has played in 32 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.7 assists as a backup point guard.
Freshman forward Ameshya Williams has participated in 23 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.
The Mississippi State women have been to the NCAA Tournament three consecutive seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 last year.
Troy has a record of 22-10 after winning the Sun Belt Conference championship. DePaul, champion of the Big East, is 26-7 and Northern Illinois sports a record of 21-11.
Starkville regional
11 a.m., Friday — Northern Illinois vs. DePaul
1:30 p.m., Friday — Mississippi State vs. Troy
