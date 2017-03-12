Biloxi’s Brown shines in Mississippi State’s doubleheader

Biloxi’s Cody Brown scored on Brant Blaylock’s RBI single in the ninth inning, helping Mississippi State to beat Columbia 5-4 on Sunday at Dudy Noble Field.
Brown, who also had a two-run single, started the ninth with a triple.
Blaylock had three hits and two RBI for the Bulldogs, the defending SEC regular-season champions. Spencer Price got the win in relief as MSU blew a 4-1 lead.
Brown also had an RBI single in game two as the Bulldogs (10-6) completed the sweep with a 8-6 victory over South Alabama.
In the second game, the Bulldogs broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the eighth inning. Brent Rooker hit a solo homer, followed by Hunter Stovall’s two-run double and Luke Alexander’s RBI single.
No. 14 Ole Miss 1, Furman 0: Ole Miss completed a perfect weekend on the mound by shutting out Furman 1-0 at Swayze Field. Michael Fitzsimmons delivered a pinch-hit single in the eighth for the game’s only run, and the Rebels (11-5) held the Paladins (8-7) scoreless for the entire weekend to earn their third three-game sweep of the 2017 season.
Ole Miss completed a five-game homestand with four shutout victories. Keeping Furman without a run, the Rebels posted a three-game series shutout for the first time since March 12-14, 2004 (vs. Nicholls).
Making just the second start of his career, former St. Stanislaus pitcher Greer Holston tossed 7.0 scoreless innings and struck out six. Holston limited the Paladins to only two hits, while walking a pair as well.
Andy Pagnozzi (2-0) earned the win in relief, striking out all three hitters he faced in a perfect eighth inning. Dallas Woolfolk earned his fourth save.
Eight Rebels in the starting lineup recorded a hit. Ole Miss was able to get a runner on base in seven of its eight innings at the plate, but five double plays helped Furman stay in the game throughout its entirety.
Pagnozzi came out of the bullpen to start the eighth, ending Holston’s impressive outing of scoreless baseball. The sophomore continued what his teammate started, striking out the side and keeping Furman off the board.
The Rebels broke the scoring drought in the bottom half of the eighth inning.
