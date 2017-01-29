No. 4 Mississippi State tops Texas A&M

Victoria Vivians scored 18 points, Teaira McCowan and Morgan William each had 10 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 71-61 on Sunday.
Mississippi State (21-1, 7-1 SEC) bounced back from its lone loss of the season against No. 5 South Carolina on Monday.
The Aggies made things interesting in the fourth quarter, pulling to 55-50 with 6:31 remaining, but the Bulldogs responded with four straight points and Texas A&M never made another serious run. Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 20 points, and Danni Williams added 15.
Texas A&M (15-6, 5-3) led 20-15 in the first quarter after hitting 7 of 11 shots, including all three of its 3-point attempts. Mississippi State recovered in a hurry in the second quarter, pushing ahead 41-29 by halftime.
The Aggies started out on a torrid offensive pace, but it quickly proved unsustainable. Texas A&M is certainly one of the better teams in the SEC, but probably a notch below the league’s top two powers South Carolina and Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs recovered from their road loss to South Carolina with a solid victory. Mississippi State showed it can have balanced scoring, with six players scoring at least nine points. Backup guard Roshunda Johnson hit a few big shots in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs pull away for good.
Mississippi State goes on the road to face Auburn on Thursday.
Ole Miss women 69, Georgia 62: Ole Mis (14-8, 3-6 SEC) overcame a 12-point deficit with a 25-point third quarter to snap its four-game losing streak.
Madinah Muhammad led the offense with 19 points. Shandricka Sessom had 16 points, while Alissa Alston and Shelby Gibson added 12 points off the bench. Sessom led the way with a game-high eight rebounds.
