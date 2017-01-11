Mississippi State

Former Long Beach, MSU star Brown gets shot to impress NFL scouts

Former Mississippi State star linebacker Richie Brown will participate in this year's East-West Shrine Game.

Brown, a Long Beach product, will have a chance to show NFL scouts what he can doat 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 when the game is played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The middle linebacker led MSU in tackles as a senior with 102. He had four tackles for lost yardage and 1 ½ sacks. He participated in all 52 games during his career at MSU, also leading the team in tackles with 109 as a junior.

Brown was named Sun Herald All-South Mississippi in both his junior and senior seasons at Long Beach High School.

Former Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens and his center at USM, Cameron Tom, will also be participating in the East-West Shrine Game.

Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl

Mississippi State, former Long Beach LB Richie Brown celebrate 55-20 win over Ole Miss in Egg Bowl.

