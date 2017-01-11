Mississippi State hires 4th defensive coordinator in 5 years

Dan Mullen has made yet another change at defensive coordinator.
Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday morning that Mississippi State has hired Louisville DC Todd Grantham to the same position. He will also coach linebackers. The school later confirmed the report.
Join us in welcoming new Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham (@CoachTGrantham) to the #HailState Family!— MSU Football (@HailStateFB) January 11, 2017
“Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade,” Mullen said in a release. “He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Starkville.”
Thamel reported it’s a multi-year deal and that Peter Sirmon is out after just one year running the Bulldogs’ defense.
The hire marks MSU’s fourth new defensive coordinator in the last four years and seventh hire in nine seasons, joining Manny Diaz (2x), Chris Wilson, Geoff Collins and Carl Torbush.
Grantham is a well-traveled coordinator who has led defenses with the Cleveland Browns (2005-07), Dallas Cowboys (08-09), Georgia (10-13) and Louisville (14-16).
The Bulldogs’ porous defense in 2016 prompted the change. MSU ranked 93rd nationally in scoring defense (31.8 points allowed per game) and 110th in total defense (459.1 yards per game). Grantham’s Louisville defense, however, ranked 31st (23.8) and 14th (322.2) in both categories.
“When the opportunity to be part of Dan Mullen’s staff presented itself it was something my family and I became very excited about,” Grantham said in a release. “Coach Mullen has built a winning program in the most challenging conference in the country. Along with our staff, I look forward to re-establishing the Bulldog defense as one of the top defenses in the country and making the fans of Mississippi State proud.”
Grantham’s coaching experience
2017-present: Mississippi State (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
2014-16: Louisville (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
2012-13: Georgia (Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers)
2010-11: Georgia (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)
2008-09: Dallas Cowboys (Defensive Line)
2005-07: Cleveland Browns (Defensive Coordinator)
2002-04: Houston Texans (Defensive Line)
1999-2001: Indianapolis Colts (Defensive Line)
1998: Michigan State (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line)
1996-97: Michigan State (Defensive Line)
1994-95: Virginia Tech (Defensive Line)
1992-93: Virginia Tech (Defensive Tackles)
1990-91: Virginia Tech (Defensive Ends/Linebackers)
