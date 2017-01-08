No. 4 Mississippi State tops Lady Vols, stays unbeaten

The latest victory for unbeaten Mississippi State was doubly satisfying for coach Vic Schaefer.
Not only did his team beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time, his daughter made the shot that put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Blair Schaefer sank a 3-pointer with 2:39 left as No. 4 Mississippi State capitalized on its superior depth to win 74-64 at Tennessee on Sunday and snap the Lady Volunteers’ six-game winning streak.
“Blair’s been playing well,” her coach said. “You talk about toughness, she’s playing with a broken nose, she took four stitches over her left eye when were out in California (and) never missed a beat, never missed a practice, never missed a game. She'll step in front of a freight train and take a charge. The thing right now is she’s got a lot of confidence shooting the ball.”
Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of only three remaining undefeated Division I women’s teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs posted their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09.
The Bulldogs have defeated Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) three straight times after losing the first 36 games in this series. Mississippi State beat Tennessee last year during the regular season at Starkville and in the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Jacksonville, Florida.
Schaefer’s big shot signified two underlying themes of this game: Mississippi State’s bench strength and its ability to hit big shots.
The Bulldogs sank 3-pointers in the final three seconds of each of the first three periods, including buzzer beaters from Victoria Vivians in the first quarter and Morgan William in the third. And after Diamond DeShields’ driving layup with 3:04 left gave Tennessee its only lead of the second half, Schaefer answered 25 seconds later with a 3-pointer that started a game-clinching 9-0 run.
“My biggest concern is we give up a wide-open 3 at the end of the second quarter, we give up a wide-open 3 at the end of the third,” Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said. “And then we’re up by one and we give up a wide-open 3 to a person who only shoots 3s.”
