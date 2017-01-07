MSU basketball team stops to help injured motorist on the way to LSU

While winning will definitely be on the agenda Saturday for the Mississippi State University men’s basketball team as they take on the LSU Tigers, the focus on the game did not stop the team from being stopping to help someone in need.
WCBI reports the team made an unexpected stop near Brookhaven Friday while traveling from Starkville to Baton Rouge.
The team’s bus approached a car that had flipped on Interstate 55 in the southbound lanes near mile marker 67, MSU basketball media director Gregg Ellis said on Twitter. Ellis said the roads were “dangerous” due to Friday’s winter weather.
The bus stopped and the team helped get the driver out of the vehicle and placed her on the bus until first responders arrived, Ellis tweeted.
Scary moment as a car flipped in front of our bus en route to LSU. Glad we were able to help this lady get out of her car. #HailState pic.twitter.com/YanATdwrJe— MSU Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 6, 2017
The team was traveling by bus after its flight out of Starkville was canceled due to a malfunctioning plane.
The Bulldogs are 9-4 and 0-1 in conference play. The Tigers are 9-4 and 1-1 in SEC play.
