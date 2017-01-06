MSU track star up on Bowerman Award Watch List

Mississippi State’s Curtis Thompson, the 2016 javelin national champion, has been nominated for the Bowerman Award, given to the NCAA’s top track athlete.
Thompson won six of the nine events during the 2016 season, including the national championship in Eugene, Oregon. He also snagged a gold medal during the summer, competing at the NACAC for the United States.
During his impressive sophomore season, the two-time All-American also set the MSU record in the javelin with a throw of 265-10.
“We are incredibly happy and proud to see Curtis recognized as one of the best athletes in our sport,” MSU coach Steve Dudley said in a press release.
