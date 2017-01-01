Mississippi State

Vivians, No. 5 Mississippi State roll past LSU

By ROBBIE FAULK

Associated Press

Victoria Vivians had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chinwe Okorie added 17 points to help No. 5 Mississippi State rout LSU 74-48 on Sunday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Mississippi State (15-0) forced the Tigers (11-3) into 20 turnovers and outrebounded them 36-28.

Chloe Jackson led LSU with 14 points. Tigers scoring leader Raigyne Moncrief has 12, but had only six in the first three quarters on 3-of-10 shooting. She fouled out with 3:35 remaining.

The Tigers forced 19 turnovers but shot just 34 percent.

Mississippi State senior guard Dominique Dillingham returned to the starting lineup after missing six games because of a minor knee procedure. She had four points in 30 minutes.

The Bulldogs led 19-10 after one quarter, 37-19 at the half and 59-34 after three en route to the largest margin in series history.

Mississippi State

