Vivians, No. 5 Mississippi State roll past LSU

Victoria Vivians had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chinwe Okorie added 17 points to help No. 5 Mississippi State rout LSU 74-48 on Sunday in the SEC opener for both teams.
Mississippi State (15-0) forced the Tigers (11-3) into 20 turnovers and outrebounded them 36-28.
Chloe Jackson led LSU with 14 points. Tigers scoring leader Raigyne Moncrief has 12, but had only six in the first three quarters on 3-of-10 shooting. She fouled out with 3:35 remaining.
The Tigers forced 19 turnovers but shot just 34 percent.
Mississippi State senior guard Dominique Dillingham returned to the starting lineup after missing six games because of a minor knee procedure. She had four points in 30 minutes.
The Bulldogs led 19-10 after one quarter, 37-19 at the half and 59-34 after three en route to the largest margin in series history.
Comments