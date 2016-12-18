Vivians, William lead No. 5 Mississippi State women past USC

Victoria Vivians scored 19 points and Morgan William had 18 to lead No. 5 Mississippi State to a 76-72 victory over Southern California in the championship game of the Women of Troy Classic on Sunday.
Breanna Richardson added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who are 12-0 for the third time in school history. Vivians, William and Richardson combined to shoot 17 for 38.
Sadie Edwards scored 24 points and Kristen Simon had 15 for the Trojans (8-2), who snapped a six-game winning streak.
After trailing most of the game, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 75-70 on William’s three-point play with 1:26 to play. Courtney Jaco’s 3-point attempt with 2 seconds remaining hit off the rim and Mississippi State held on to win.
Simon scored 11 points in the first half and USC shot 42.3 percent to take a 33-29 lead at the break. Mississippi State outrebounded USC 19-13 in the opening half but shot under 40 percent and committed 13 turnovers.
In the tournament’s consolation game, SMU defeated Grambling State 56-36 behind Dai Thomas’ 17 points.
The Bulldogs completed a nine-game road trip that covered six states and 17,190 miles in 24 days. MSU returns to Starkville and will play five of the next seven games at home.
