It’s likely vandals who defaced MSU stadium were being watched

Vandals may have used red spray paint to deface the Mississippi State University Davis Wade Stadium, but there’s a good chance the people responsible for the graffiti were being watched, a Clarion-Ledger reporter said on Twitter.
"Go Rebs," "Hotty Toddy," and "#FailState" was spray-painted onto Davis Wade Stadium. https://t.co/IZtOq6RuqU— Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016
Michael Bonner, MSU beat writer for the Jackson newspaper, tweeted several photos of the graffiti Saturday morning as drivers slowed down or stopped to take pictures of the markings on the stadium.
“Hotty Toddy” and “HYDR” were among the messages found on or around the stadium. Whoever vandalized the property was likely caught on surveillance cameras, Bonner said. Campus officials were working Saturday to clean up the marked areas.
The Clarion-Ledger reports MSU athletic director John Cohen and MSU director of communications Sid Salder had no comment regarding the incident. University police also declined to comment.
There are cameras all around the stadium. Those will obviously be looked at. pic.twitter.com/voIbbrfhW9— Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016
Ross Bjork, Ole Miss athletic director, called the graffiti “unacceptable on every level” on Twitter.
@damonejohnson12 @MikeBBonner It's unacceptable on every level & hope they catch whoever did it. Not sure we could be more clear.— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) December 17, 2016
