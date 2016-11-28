Former Ocean Springs K had a tough time celebrating MSU’s Egg Bowl win

The post-Egg Bowl celebration at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium had an interesting balance — as far as the Coast is concerned.
On one end was former Long Beach tackle machine and senior Richie Brown, sharing a quiet moment with his wife before jogging out onto the field and hoisting the Golden Egg for one final time. He later called the whole evening “surreal.”
And then there was Brad Wall.
The former Ocean Springs kicker walked onto MSU this season with the expectation of redshirting and possibly seeing significant playing time in a few seasons. Instead, the former Greyhound was thrust into action Oct. 8 against Auburn and ended up being the Bulldogs’ kickoff specialist down the stretch.
In MSU’s 55-20 win at Ole Miss, Wall kicked off nine times, averaging 63.9 yards with two going for touchbacks.
Once the Bulldogs rushed the field following the lopsided win, Wall sort of got muscled to the back. While the trophy was making its way around the stadium, passed from player to player, Wall was stuck in the back, forced to jump to just catch a glimpse of the trophy he helped win.
What’s a freshman kicker have to do to get a little respect?
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments