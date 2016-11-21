Mississippi State basketball loses Weatherspoon for season

A possible ligament lear in his left wrist has ended the season for Mississippi State sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon's season, MSU announced on Monday.
The injury, which will require surgery, occurred late in the 78-74 win against Boise State on Friday. Weatherspoon scored a career-high 25 points in the game.
“I can't even begin to tell you how bad I feel for Q,” MSU coach Ben Howland said in a press release. “He's worked so hard to get where he's at, but he knows he has the support of everyone on this team, and I expect him to fully recover and be back with us full strength next year.”
The Canton native was averaging a team-high 18.8 points this season at the time of the injury.
MSU (3-1) will host Lehigh at 7 p.m. on Friday in Starkville.
Comments